BNB Price Reaches $648.40 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BNB has a total market cap of $92.38 billion and $1.93 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $648.40 or 0.00679662 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,477,208 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 142,477,308.65. The last known price of BNB is 652.9547109 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2365 active market(s) with $1,874,599,744.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.