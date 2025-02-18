Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

