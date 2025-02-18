Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,326 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,248 shares in the company, valued at $579,092.80. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

