Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 69.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

ONTO opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $189.62. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $6,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,183,330.08. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.