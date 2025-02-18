Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 7,607 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $367.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.36.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.