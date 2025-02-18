Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 844 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,811 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,073 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

