Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 8,963 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

