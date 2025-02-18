Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.