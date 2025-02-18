Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $32.67

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.
A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMND
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $15,412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $22,066,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade Price Performance
Lemonade stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.