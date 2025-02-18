Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $32.67

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,650. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Maya Prosor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,300. The trade was a 50.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 823,301 shares of company stock valued at $36,550,924. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $15,412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $22,066,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

