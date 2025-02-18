Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VEU opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
