Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.