Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,771,029,000 after buying an additional 133,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,810,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.11%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

