Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $309.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

