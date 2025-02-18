Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,859 shares of company stock worth $41,161,496 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

