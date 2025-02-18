BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

