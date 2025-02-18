C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $175.71 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

