C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

