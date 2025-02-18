C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $3.89 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $183.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

