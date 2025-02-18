C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

NYSE RY opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

