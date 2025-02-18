C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 874 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.