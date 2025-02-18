C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

