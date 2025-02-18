CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.19.
CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
