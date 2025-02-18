Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Charles Pellerin Buys 146,800 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$565,180.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.89. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.