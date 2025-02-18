California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stake Increased by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,231. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

