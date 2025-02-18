Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -320.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

