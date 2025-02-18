Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 37,348 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 193.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.