Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Chubb by 49.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $264.49 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

