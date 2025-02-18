Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:CANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 144,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

