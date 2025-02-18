CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of CASBF opened at C$3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27. CanSino Biologics has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$4.35.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

