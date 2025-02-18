Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $208.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average is $168.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.