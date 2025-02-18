Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $5,831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,182,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

