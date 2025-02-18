Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,292 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 100.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $606.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

