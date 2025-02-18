Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 325 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,387.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 244,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 629.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,550,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 187,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Shares of OLED opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

