Cardinal Capital Management Buys 149 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.46.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

