Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.