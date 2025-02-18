Cardinal Capital Management Invests $1.69 Million in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Visteon by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visteon Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of VC stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visteon Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
