Cardinal Capital Management Invests $1.69 Million in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Visteon by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VC stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

