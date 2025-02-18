Cardinal Capital Management Invests $3.46 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in DexCom by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

