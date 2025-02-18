Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 205 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.