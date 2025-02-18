Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.