Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,405,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $933.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $934.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.69. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,701 shares of company stock worth $15,441,464 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

