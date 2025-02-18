Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.80 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.43.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.