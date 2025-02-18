Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

