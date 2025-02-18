Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

