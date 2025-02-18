Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 204,449 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 494,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 329,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

