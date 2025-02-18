Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.