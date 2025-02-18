Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 2.1 %

CTNT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $236.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service news, insider Huan Liu sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $299,515.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

