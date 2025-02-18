China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,197,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 13,866,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.6 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHHQF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. China Hongqiao Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
