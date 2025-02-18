China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,197,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 13,866,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.6 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHQF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. China Hongqiao Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

