Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CHRD opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chord Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 101.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 572,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 330.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

