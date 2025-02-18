CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 26,727 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 253,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

