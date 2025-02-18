CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 76,824 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,824 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

