CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

